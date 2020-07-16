Karthikeya's villain-ism for star Tamil hero

Karthikeya Gummanakonda shot to fame with the film RX100. The movie has become a big hit at the box-office. Later, he got some good offers in Telugu and he even essayed a negative role in the film Nani's Gang leader. Now, the young hero is gearing up to play a negative role in Ajith's next film titled Valimai.

H Vinoth is directing the film and there are reports about Karthikeya playing the villain in the past. But, we came to know that the project is finally happening and this project is going to be a big opportunity for the actor in Telugu and Tamil languages.

The film will have a decent release in Telugu with Karthikeya playing a lead role. As of now, the makers did not make the official announcement on the same but we may expect a confirmation very soon.