Karthi’s ‘Japan’ is in final stages of shoot
Versatile actor Karthi always comes up with different concept-oriented films. He will be next seen in a unique entertainer “Japan.” The recently released intro video of Karthi received a very good response. Raju Murugan is the director.
The latest grapevine is that the film’s shoot is in final stages. Karthi has wrapped up his portions, and the team will complete the patch works very soon. The post-production works will commence post the completion of the shoot, and the makers are planning to release the film for Diwali 2023.
Anu Emmanuel is playing the leading lady. Sunil and Vijay Milton are playing supporting roles. SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu are producing Japan under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes.