Karthi's Sardar movie Streaming Platform and OTT Date Fixed

"Sardar" one of the most eagerly awaited spy action thriller movies in Tamil, has finally been released, and viewers have responded positively to it. The Tamil spy action thriller movie "Sardar," directed and written by PS Mithran, comes out a week before Diwali.

Superstar Karthi, who is currently basking in the popularity of his historical action drama "Ponniyin Selvan I," appears in the movie. Karthi plays two characters in the movie "Sardar," while the lead heroines are Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan. The latest Update is Karthi's film Sardar has been locked in its OTT platform. The film will be released on Aha Video After 4 weeks after its release.



