Kashmira Pardeshi always believed role of Aliya in ‘The Freelancer’ was hers

Actress Kashmira Pardeshi landed the role of 'Aliya' in the riveting thriller 'The Freelancer' just when she thought that her chances were slim. She has spilled the beans of how she became Aliya in the extraction series, which is helmed by Mohit Raina.

Talking about the same, Kashmira said: "It was in last year September, I was shooting in Kerala in Alleppey on a houseboat when Shubham Sir first texted me and told me about the show, Hotstar special, directed by Neeraj pandey and it was for the lead. When I started off, I made a list of directors that I wanted to work with and he was topping my charts."

"So, I obviously rushed when I was asked to send an audition tape by the next day. I came to know the very next day that I was shortlisted but then there was a long wait, I thought that this wasn't happening. Usually, I don't really dwell on the auditions that I give or even if I like a character a lot. But the role of Aliya felt like it was mine. I was sad about it but then I let it go. But finally, in April when I was least expecting it I got a call saying that I was locked in for the role," she added.

'The Freelancer' is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.