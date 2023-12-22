Kavya Thapar bags a crazy project

Actress Kavya Thapar, known for her glamorous on-screen presence, has become a sought-after name in Tollywood. Recently, at the trailer launch of Ravi Teja's "Eagle," Kavya Thapar turned heads with her glamorous appearance in a low-neck outfit. She is gaining attention not only for her striking looks but also for her roles in various upcoming films.

Kavya Thapar, recognized by Telugu audiences for her role in "Ek Mini Katha," is set to play the leading lady opposite Ravi Teja in "Eagle" and is also part of Sandeep Kishan's "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona." Reports suggest that she is paired with Gopichand in an upcoming film directed by Sreenu Vaitla.

In an interesting development, director Puri Jagannadh reportedly sees Kavya Thapar as the perfect match for Ram Pothineni in the film "Double Ismart," where she will be playing the second lead.

With multiple projects lined up, Kavya Thapar seems poised to make a significant impact in Tollywood in 2024. The actress has the potential to establish herself beyond glamour and showcase her versatility in portraying various characters. Only time will tell how her career unfolds in the industry.







