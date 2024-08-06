Live
Kavya Thapar Discloses About a Personal Loss During Double iSmart Shoot
With Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on board, Double iSmart has generated significant buzz for its pan-India release. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmi Kaur under Puri Connects, and featuring Kavya Thapar, Ram Pothineni, and Sanjay Dutt, the film is scheduled to release on August 15th.
Q: How did you land the role in Double iSmart?
A: I auditioned for the role with Charmi and Puri sir. They were impressed but suggested I shed a few kilograms. Shortly before the audition, I had an accident that required bed rest and caused me to gain some weight. Following Puri sir's feedback, I took two months to lose the extra weight. I have always wanted to work with Puri sir, so I'm thrilled to be part of this project now.
Q: Describe your character in the film.
A: I play a bold and resilient character called Jannat. She embodies a mix of traits such as innocence, intelligence, and smartness, and she even practises martial arts. I had to learn some MMA for the action sequences. I generally prefer action roles over calm and soft characters, so I had a lot of fun with this role.
Q: Ram Pothineni is an energetic dancer. Were you able to keep up with him?
A: Ram is a fantastic dancer, yes, but I didn't find it difficult to keep up with him, as I'm also energetic and athletic. However, on the day of shooting a high-energy song, I experienced morning sickness. Despite this, I came to the set, but Charmi noticed and sent me to the hospital. After returning rejuvenated, I completed the song. Ram is passionate and being a senior actor he taught me so much and was very supportive.
Q: Do you have any scenes with Sanjay Dutt?
A: Yes, I do. Working with Sanjay Dutt was an incredible experience. As a Mumbai native, I've admired him for years, so sharing screen space with him feels like a dream come true.
Q: Have you learned anything from Puri Jagannadh?
A: Absolutely. Puri sir shares a lot of philosophical insights through podcasts and other channels. He taught me about patience and clarity. His vision for the film and his demeanour on set are truly inspiring. I find his philosophies both educational and amazing.
Q: Did you find any differences working with a female producer compared to a male producer? How is working with Charmi Kaur?
A: Charmi madam is a power-woman and took great care of me. Her calm and composed demeanour, despite the stresses of being a producer, was inspiring.
Q: What are the challenges you faced while doing this role?
A: I had to learn MMA for some action sequences. I enjoyed doing them but had to do hard physical work. On the second day of shooting my beloved dog died. It was a personal loss, I was suffering but I was a professional and did my job. I enjoyed shooting but personally I was going through the pain.
Q: iSmart Shankar was a blockbuster. Will Double iSmart maintain the success?
A: Double iSmart is set to be a double blockbuster. It’s different from iSmart Shankar and offers a different experience. I thoroughly enjoyed working on this film and am eagerly anticipating its release on August 15.
Q: What can you say about the music by Mani Sharma? What’s your favourite song from the film?
A: My favourite songs are ‘Mar Muntha Chod Chinta’ and ‘Steppa Mar’. They’ve been stuck in my head, and I also enjoyed ‘Kya Lafda’. Working with Mani Sharma has been an honour; he is a fantastic composer.
Q: The film is releasing pan-India in multiple languages. It’s your first Hindi theatrical release. How do you feel about this?
A: I’m extremely excited. My family, friends, and I have been eagerly waiting for this moment. We are all looking forward to the release.
Q: What types of roles are you interested in pursuing?
A: I am interested in action roles and to be part of adventure films. I am drawn to action-packed stories and look forward to such projects.
Q: Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?
A: I have a few exciting projects in the pipeline. Currently, I’m working on Vishwam with Gopichand.