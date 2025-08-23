Live
- Indecent remarks unacceptable, Sanjay Nirupam on Tejashwi's 'objectionable' post against PM Modi
- Bihar: Villages in Gaya, Jehanabad submerged as Falgu River's water level rises
- Trinamool leader accused of threatening Bengal school headmistress, administration asks police to file FIR
- Efforts on to make gaushalas self-reliant: Haryana CM
- Tribute to Vitthalbhai Patel: HM Amit Shah to kick off Speakers’ Conference tomorrow
- Chhattisgarh liquor scam probe: Chaitanya Baghel sent to third 14-day judicial custody
- CM Stalin calls for high-level committees on Union-State relations
- Laos expands eco-friendly mosquito method to combat dengue
- Yes Bank gets RBI's approval for 24.99 pc stake acquisition by Japan's SMBC
- NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan meets HM Amit Shah
Kavya Thapar signals a fresh start
Actress Kavya Thapar, who had been keeping a low profile in recent months, has once again caught the spotlight with a striking new photo series....
Actress Kavya Thapar, who had been keeping a low profile in recent months, has once again caught the spotlight with a striking new photo series. Fans, who had been waiting for her comeback after the underwhelming response to Viswam, now have reason to celebrate.
In the latest pictures, Kavya opted for a strapless bodycon dress with a ruched fit, pairing it with a matching dupatta. Keeping the styling minimal yet impactful, she accessorized with chunky jhumkas, left her hair loose, and sported a bare-faced, natural makeup look. The simplicity of her ensemble struck the right balance, highlighting her effortless charm while showcasing her toned figure.
The photos immediately drew attention across social media platforms, with fans praising her graceful style and refreshing presence. Many commented that this look felt “easy, unforced, and confident,” a welcome change from overstyled appearances often seen in celebrity fashion.
Recently, the actress also celebrated her 30th birthday in the company of close friends and family. Marking the milestone, Kavya is said to be entering this new phase of life with renewed excitement, both personally and professionally.
After a quiet year, the actress seems ready to embrace new opportunities and bigger projects, signaling what could be a promising chapter in her career.