‘Keeda Cola’ in OTT: Check out the official screening date of this crime comedy
Renowned Telugu filmmaker Tharun Bhascker's latest directorial endeavour, "Keedaa Cola," made its theatrical debut on November 3, 2023, created huge buzz at box-office. Starring the legendary comedian Brahmanandam, along with Chaitanya Rao and Rag Mayur in significant roles, the film is poised to make its digital premiere on Aha.
The streaming platform has officially announced that "Keedaa Cola" will be accessible for its subscribers from December 29, 2023, with an exclusive 24-hour early screening for Aha Gold subscribers.
Featuring an impressive ensemble cast, including Tharun Bhascker himself, Jeevan Kumar, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, and others in key roles, the movie is produced by VG Sainma and presented by Rana Daggubati. "Keeda Cola" is complemented by a captivating musical score composed by Vivek Sagar.