Keedaa Cola Movie Crosses $500K Mark at USA Box Office
Discover the latest sensation in the film industry with Keedaa Cola, the highly anticipated third directorial venture by Tharun Bhascker. This crime comedy drama has taken the box office by storm, thanks to its exceptional storyline and the legendary presence of Brahmanandam in a pivotal role.
In a remarkable turn of events, Keedaa Cola has surpassed the impressive half-million-dollar milestone at the US box office, underlining the growing influence of smaller films in the entertainment landscape. With its current momentum, there's a strong possibility that the movie might soon join the prestigious $1 million club.
This cinematic gem boasts a stellar cast, featuring talented actors like Chaitanya Rao, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu Oi, Raghu Ram, Rag Mayur, Ravindra Vijay, and of course, the director himself, Tharun Bhascker. Produced by VG Sainma and presented by the esteemed Rana Daggubati, the film also benefits from the enchanting musical compositions by Vivek Sagar.