‘Keedaa Cola’ trailer creates curiosity

“Keedaa Cola,” the highly anticipated third film from the talented director Tharun Bhascker, has generated significant excitement among audiences because of its unique poster designs and teaser. This crime comedy flick is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 3, 2023.

In anticipation of the release, Tollywood’s star Rana Daggubati unveiled the movie’s theatrical trailer today. The trailer is intriguingly edited to maintain a sense of mystery. While the story features nine main characters, the central focus revolves around Keedaa and Barbee. Keedaa’s role is shrouded in secrecy, while Barbee is a character with a fortune at stake. The film’s narrative unfolds amidst the chaos surrounding these key characters.

The ensemble cast includes Brahamanandam as Varadharajulu Thatha, Chaitanya Rao as Vaasthu, Rag Mayur as Lancham, Tharun as Naidu, Vishnu as Sikander, Jeevan Kumar as Jeevan, Ravindra Vijay as the CEO, and Raghu Ram as Shots. Although the characters appear serious, their performances inject humor into the storyline, adding to the charm of “Keedaa Cola.”

Their mission to make a quick profit by planting a cockroach in a soft drink bottle sets the stage for a gripping and entertaining tale. The outcome of their scheme and the events that transpire during the process will be revealed on the silver screen.

AJ Aaron’s cinematography is outstanding, and Vivek Sagar’s background music perfectly sets the mood and atmosphere. Upendra Varma’s sharp editing contributes to the overall appeal of the trailer. Thanks to its unique story and captivating narrative, the trailer has undeniably piqued the audience’s interest in the film.

The film is produced under the VG Sainma banner by Vivek Sudhanshu, SaikrishnaGadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, SripadNandiraj, and Upendra Varma.