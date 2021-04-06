Keerthy Suresh Clarifies On Marriage Rumours

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has cleared the air about the buzz that was doing the rounds about her marriage with Kollywood music director Anirudh Ravichander. Keerthy Suresh is one of the most sought after actors to play female lead in South India. But the news about her marriage had created a lot of buzz in filmy circles. Earlier, there was a news about her marriage with a businessman.

Later, there was also news about her joining the BJP. Now, her name is being linked to music director Anirudh Ravichandran. Both Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander had worked together in movies like 'Remo", "Thana Serntha Kootam", "Agnyaathavaasi" and other movies. Both of them were caught on cameras several times. The birthday of both the artists is in the same month with a just a day apart. Hence, they would greet each other on their birthdays. Keerthy Suresh, who is currently busy with promotional activities has broken her silence on her marriage rumours.



"I was shocked to see the photos and posts about my marriage. Some websites have even stated that I got married for about 3-4 times, that too with different persons! All those websites have only spread baseless gossip. There is still time left for my marriage," said Keerthy Suresh. Keerthy is playing the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer "Sarkari Vaaru Pata". The shooting of the movie happened in Dubai. The Mahanati actress will also be seen playing a pivotal character in Kolywood Superstar Rajinikanth's movie "Annathe". Keerthy will also be seen in "Sani Kayidam", Her movie "Good Luck Sakhi" directed by Nagesh Kukanoor is on the verge of hitting theatres.