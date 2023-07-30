Live
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
- Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
Kerala film director TV Chandran wins JC Daniel Award
Acclaimed film director T.V Chandran has won J.C Daniel Award, the highest film award of Kerala. The award carries a statute, a citation and five lakh rupees cash award.
The selection jury was headed by ace director K.P. Kumaran, who himself has won J.C Daniel Award last year, actor and director Revathy, actor and writer V.K Sreeraman, and C. Ajoy as member Secretary of Kerala state Chalachithra academy.
Chandran has directed 15 Malayalam movies which include ‘Ponthanmada’, ‘Danny’, ‘Kadhavasheshan’, ‘Susanna’ that left a mark in the Kerala tinsel world.
He has also directed two Tamil movies. Most of his films are known for strong feminist characters. TV Chandran who hails from Thalassery was a former officer with the Reserve Bank of India who had quit his job and entered into the world of cinema. He is now settled in Thiruvananthapuram.
He has won six national awards and ten state awards. He has also won the national best director award in 1993.
He made his debut into the world of films as an actor in the movie ‘Kabani Nadi Chuvannappol’ directed by P. A Backer, and later shifted into direction.
The jury observed that Chandran had paved the way for the growth of the parallel film movement in Kerala.
Nine of his movies have been selected for Indian Panorama while his movie ‘Alicinte Anweshanam’ was nominated for the Golden Leopard Award at the Locarno International Film Festival.