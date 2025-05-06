‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’ release gets postponed

The much-anticipated historical epic Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath, starring Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi, has seen a shift in its release schedule. Originally set to hit the screens on May 16, 2025, the film will now release a week later, on May 23, 2025. The official update was shared by the makers via social media with the caption, “See you in the theatres on 23rd May 2025... Har Har Mahadev...” Though no reason was cited for the delay, the announcement has only intensified curiosity among fans.

The trailer, which dropped recently, created significant buzz with its powerful visuals and patriotic narrative. Set in 14th-century India, the film showcases the valiant defence of the Somnath Temple from foreign invaders. Suniel Shetty plays the mighty Vegda Ji, while Sooraj Pancholi portrays Veer Hamirji Gohil, an unsung warrior. Vivek Oberoi essays the role of the antagonist Zafar, a man on a mission of religious conversion.

The film also marks the debut of Akanksha Sharma, who plays Rajal, a character with both emotional depth and romantic involvement with Sooraj’s character. Talking about his admiration for Shetty, Sooraj shared, “Working with Suniel Sir was a dream. He’s not just a star but a mentor who has guided me throughout.”

Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanubhai Chauhan under Chauhan Studios, the film is presented by Panorama Studios and promises an epic saga filled with action, sacrifice, and national pride. Kesari Veer is now all set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 23, 2025.