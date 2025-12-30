Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reaches Tirupati
Tirupati: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy received a warm welcome on his arrival at Tirupati Airport on Monday evening as part of his two-day Tirupati–Tirumala visit. Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, and Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu were among those who received the Chief Minister at the airport. Several senior officials and public representatives were present to greet him.
Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman C Divakar Reddy, Srikalahasti Agriculture Market Committee Chairman R Chenchayya Naidu, and other leaders also attended the reception.
After the welcome, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his family members, proceeded to Tirumala, where he is scheduled to offer prayers on Tuesday on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi.
