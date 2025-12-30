AP posts 11.28% economic growth in 2025

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh recorded a robust growth rate of 11.28 per cent in 2025, reflecting rapid economic expansion and sectoral development under the NDA coalition government, which has emphasised speed of governance while balancing welfare and infrastructure-led growth.

The state Cabinet reviewed the government’s performance during the year and outlined priorities for the coming years, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directing ministers to ensure effective ground-level implementation of welfare schemes.

The government’s flagship “Super Six” welfare initiatives emerged as a central pillar of its agenda. Under the Talliki Vandanam programme, Rs 10,090 crore was disbursed to benefit 67.27 lakh students. Women-focused measures gained traction with the launch of free RTC bus travel for women on August 15, benefiting 3.25 crore passengers so far, alongside free travel for persons with disabilities. The government also provided three free LPG cylinders annually to nearly two crore women, spending Rs 2,684 crore. Farmers received Rs 6,310 crore credited directly into the accounts of 46 lakh beneficiaries. Under the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, Rs 50,000 crore has been spent so far, while targeted schemes supported fishermen, weavers and auto drivers. Anna Canteens expanded to 204 locations, serving over four crore subsidised meals.

Employment generation featured prominently, with the government recruiting 15,941 teachers through Mega DSC and 5,757 constables, while extending gratuity benefits to Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Infrastructure initiatives under Swarna Andhra and Swachh Andhra saw large-scale waste removal and significant investment in road repairs and construction.

On the investment front, Andhra Pradesh signed 610 MoUs worth Rs 13.25 lakh crore at the recent CII Summit in Visakhapatnam, projecting 16.13 lakh jobs. Industrial-friendly reforms, MSME parks in all 175 constituencies, and major IT and data centre projects in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati underscored the growth push.

Reforms in irrigation, health, education, power, policing and Panchayati Raj further marked the year, alongside closer coordination with the Centre that helped revive nearly 90 central schemes.

The government also approved district reorganisation, increasing the number of districts to 28 with public consent, as part of efforts to strengthen administration and regional development.