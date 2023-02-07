Kesava Takes Center Stage in Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Reports suggest that there will be a major surprise in Allu Arjun and Sukumar's highly-anticipated film, Pushpa 2, that is sure to leave audiences in awe. The twist in the plot is said to be the central focus of the film.

In the first part of Pushpa, the character of Kesava was significant and reports indicate that his role will be even more crucial in Pushpa the rule. In fact, his role is said to be more important than that of Shekhawat Singh's character, Fahad.



Furthermore, it has been reported that Kesava, who was well established in the first part, will betray Pushpa Raj in the second installment, which is why the voice-over is narrated from his perspective instead of Pushpa's. The confrontations between Pushpa and his opponents are said to reach a whole new level in the second part, with new characters also appearing.



Sukumar is taking his time to make sure every aspect of the film is up to his standards before moving forward with the project. The film will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the first installment. Produced by Mythri Movies and with music by DSP, Pushpa the Rule is a big budget film that showcases Pushpa's rise to greater heights.

