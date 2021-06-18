KGF Chapter 2: July release ruled out

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the much-awaited projects in Indian cinema. The Kannada film will also have a release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. Yash plays the lead roles of Rocky Bhai and Prashanth Neel is the film's director. There are a lot of interesting reports in the film nagar about the release.

As per the sources close to the film unit, the project will not arrive on 16th July 2021. The film's post-production stages are in the final stages. A few actors are still dubbing for the film. Given the less time and the promotions being inactive, the film's release next week is ruled out.

The makers are planning to release the movie only when the theatres all over the country turn operational.

Director Prashanth Neel is overseeing the post-production works and is making sure to finish them as soon as possible.