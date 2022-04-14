KGF Chapter 2: Meet 19-year-old boy who turns KGF 2 editor

KGF Chapter 2 has been released today, and it is receiving a blockbuster talk from every center. The film has reported huge openings worldwide.

Everyone is enjoying the terrific performance of Yash, the screenplay of the film, the action episodes, and the excellent taking by the ace director Prashant Neel. Besides, the technical team who has worked on the film is receiving great applause from the critics and the general audience. After watching the film, everyone started appreciating the editing work done by a 19-year-old Ujwal Kulkarni.

Ujjwal Kulkarni used to edit YouTube videos and fan-made videos. Seeing his excellent work, director Prashant Neel has offered him editing work in KGF 2, and everyone is lauding his work after watching the film. Besides, his work has attracted several filmmakers, and definitely, he is going to grab a couple of films very soon.

