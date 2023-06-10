KGF distributors KRG Studios gets rights to Adipurush in Karnataka

BENGALURU: KRG Studios distributor of KGF1, KGF2, Kantara, Charlie777, Gandhadagudi, Vakeel Saab and Dasara picks up distribution rights of Adipurush for the state of Karnataka.

KRG Studios is a leading distributor in the entertainment industry announced the acquisition of distribution rights for the highly anticipated film, Adipurush for the state of Karnataka.

As a reputable film distribution company, KRG Studios has a great track record of picking up successful films for the audience in Karnataka. The acquisition of the distribution rights for Adipurush reaffirms their commitment to delivering content that resonates with diverse audiences.

Adipurush is an upcoming Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

"We are thrilled to acquire the distribution rights for Adipurush," said Karthik Gowda, Executive Producer, Hombale Films & Founder, KRG Studios. “I am proud to distribute Adipurush in Karnataka. This film is immortal & it’s an epic mythology which is a must watch for the present generation. Told in a futuristic style of film making, this magnum opus extends our happy association with Prabhas and UV Creations.

Adipurush releases on the 16th of June in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil & Malayalam languages all over the world.