KGF Makers Demanding Whopping Sum For Overseas Distribution?

The whole country is waiting with bated breath for the release of the pan India movie 'KGF Chapter 2" directed by Prashanth Neel.

A small teaser of this movie which was released on the occasion of Yash's birthday has gone viral and was viewed by millions of viewers, thereby creating a record.

The entire Indian film industry is stunned after seeing the response to the teaser. Recently, the KGF Chapter 2 team has put an end to the curiosity of fans by announcing the date of the movie's release. But earlier to the movie release, there was a lot of buzz regarding the business aspects of the film.

As the movie is being produced at Pan India level, business talks are going on at higher level. There is also a rumour doing the rounds that the dubbing rights of the movie have been sold for a whopping sum.

The latest we hear is that no distributor is coming forward to release the movie abroad. The reason being that the team is demanding 80 crores for the release of KGF chapter 2 in foreign countries. But the distributors are not coming forward to buy this movie for such a huge amount.

It is said that KGF 1 had earned 11 crores in foreign lands. Hence distributors are reluctant to buy the movie for this unreasonable sum. However, the authenticity of this rumour is yet to be confirmed by KGF team. We also hear that Farhan Aktar's production house has bought the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 for 90 crores which exceeds the original budget cost of the movie.

Also, sources say that Telugu version digital and satellite rights have been sold for 60 crores. This movie will be released worldwide on July 16. The expectations are more from this movie compared to KGF part 1. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and lead actress Srinidhi Shetty are in the star cast of the movie, while Prakash Raj will be seen in a pivotal role.