Kiara And Siddharth Shared Their Beautiful Wedding Pics On The Occasion Of The Valentine's Day

It is all known that the Bollywood's new couple Kiara Ali Advani and Siddharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7th February, 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was a close-knitted wedding which was attended by family members and a few industry friends of the couple. Later, the beautiful Jodi organised a beautiful wedding reception for all their friends and industry biggies on Sunday. Today being special Valentine's Day, they shared their new wedding pics and treated all their fans…

Along with sharing these pics, the couple also wrote, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai".

Going with their outfit details, Kiara is seen wearing an ivory-hued lehenga and teamed it with a matching netted dupatta. Be it her wedding lehenga, reception gown or this beautiful outfit, her diamond chokers are the talk of the town. Siddharth looked handsome wearing a yellow kurta and teamed it with a printed dupatta!

They looked lovely and cosy in these pics and threw major couple goals to all their fans…

This is the reception special video captured by Viral Bhayani… Sid and Kiara looked modish and regal wearing ace fashioner Manish Malhotra's designer outfits.

Going with the beautiful Kiara's reception outfit details, she wore Manish Malhotra's haute-couture illustrious sculptural gown conveying all the elegant aesthetics. The ebony- ivory construction in a velvet satin emphasises the iconic codes with sharp cuts in a wide sleek squared neck and power sleeves romanticised with a fish cut trail.

Coming to her choker, it made a grand statement for the finishing touch, as it features a layered diamond necklace and a long laureate necklace.

Here comes our handsome Siddharth wearing a modern edge and suave velvet suit looking every bit the regal royal debonair. The ensemble features a classic turtleneck paired with a velvet blazer hand embroidered and crafted with black crystals and bugel beads with velvet pants. A classic timeless black on black dapper look, pattern is also cut to perfection.

Happy Valentine's Day beautiful couple…