Kiara to bag a crazy offer?

Producer Dil Raju recently announced back to back big films. He has very big budgeted movies like Shankar and Ram Charan's movie as well as Vijay and Vamsi Paidipalli's film in his hand. Now, here is an interesting snippet being heard.

Apparently, Raju is tired of running after so many heroines to star in his films. Raju is rumoured to offer a lumpsum amount for Bollywood actress Kiara Advani for both the films.

Already she got paired with her "Vinaya Vidheya Rama" co-star Ram Charan for Shankar's movie, and now she is likely to play the lead role in Thalapathy Vijay's movie too.

Though the actress is yet to give dates to Vijay-Vamsi movie, surely she will not be missing it as that happens to be a big film she would love to be part of. And that would launch her in Tamil as well in a big way.