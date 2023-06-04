Kichcha Sudeep applauds Malayalam blockbuster ‘2018’

“2018,” Malayalam Cinema’s latest industry hit, is not only winning the hearts of the moviegoers but also several film stars. The latest to be bowled over by this emotional survival drama is Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, and 2018’s team couldn’t have asked for more!



Sudeep, who recently watched “2018,” took to Twitter and drenched the film and its team with praises. “Humanity trumped during the 2018 floods in Kerala.This courageous true story is spectacularly clinched on the silver screen to become the biggest blockbuster in the history of the Kerala Film Industry. #2018EveryoneIsAHero is winning the hearts of kannada audiences. Congrats (sic),” Sudeep tweeted.

“2018” has emerged as the all-time highest grossing Malayalam movie by grossing nearly Rs 160 crore. In Kerala alone, the Tovino Thomas-starrer has collected about Rs 85 crore gross. The film’s Telugu version has grossed nearly Rs 8.5 crore in its opening week.

Humanity trumped during the 2018 floods in Kerala.This courageous true story is spectacularly clinched on the silver screen to become the biggest blockbuster in the history of the Kerala Film Industry. #2018EveryoneIsAHero is winning the hearts of kannada audiences.

Congrats🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 3, 2023







