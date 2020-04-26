Kichcha Sudeep Rises To The Occasion

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is known to be a person with a heart of gold. He's always generous and never thinks twice when it comes to doing his bit to the society.

We all know that the coronavirus pandemic has created a bit of a situation for certain sections of the society. Migrant workers are stranded not being able to leave for their home towns, beggars are starving unable to get access to food being served by the government, this despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's order to ensure nobody goes hungry in the country. However, we all know that despite government measures, it's not easy to make food accessible to everyone due to logistics issues or perhaps even shortage of resources.

Celebrities, businessmen and philanthropists are contributing in their own way to ease the burden of the governments by donating generously to the CM relief fund and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is no exception. We hear that his team is distributing food and essentials to the needy. Also, he is doing his bit to help Kannada journalists we hear. Isn't that sweet? Trust Kichcha Sudeep to rise to the occasion.