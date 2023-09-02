Live
Kichcha Sudeep’s next titled ‘Max’
Fans have been waiting for the update of Kannada star hero Kichcha Sudeep’s 46th film for a long time. Finally, the day has arrived, and the makers officially announced that the movie is named “Max.” A title teaser was also dropped for fans.
The police department receives a phone call about a possible attack in the city. A police officer says that the goons can escape from a volcano, earthquake, hurricane, and tsunami too, but they can’t survive if they go against Sudeep. Though Sudeep isn’t shown in the title video, it still looks impactful with a good background score and visuals.
“Max” will have a PAN Indian release. Vijay Karthikeya is the director. Kalaippuli S Thanu, who produced “Asuran,” is bankrolling the biggie under the V Creations banner in association with Kichcha Creations. Ajaneesh Lokanth of “Kantara” fame is the music director.