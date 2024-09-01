Live
Just In
King Nagarjuna unveils trailer of ‘35-Chinna Katha Kaadu’
Rana Daggubati proudly presents 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu, a new-age clean family drama that has already generated considerable buzz with its teaser and songs. The film features a star-studded cast including Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, the movie is produced by Daggubati, SrujanYarabolu, and Siddharth Rallapalli under the banners of Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Waltair Productions.
King Nagarjuna unveiled the film’s trailer, which introduces the character of ZERO Babu and his relatable journey. The story centers around a young student grappling with poor academic performance. Despite being labeled a "ZERO" by his peers and teachers, the boy finds support from his concerned yet encouraging parents, played by Nivetha Thomas and Vishwadev. His struggle to overcome these challenges and achieve a passing mark of 35 is the heart of the film.
Director Nanda Kishore Emani adeptly portrays the universal struggle of academic pressure and the importance of parental support. Vishwadev and Nivetha Thomas deliver heartfelt performances, while Priyadarshi, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj add significant depth to the narrative.
The film’s cinematography by NikethBommi captures the rural backdrop effectively, while Vivek Sagar’s background score enhances the emotional impact of the story. The production design by Latha Naidu and editing by T C Prasanna further contribute to the film's appeal.
35-Chinna Katha Kaadu is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages on September 6th, and the trailer has heightened anticipation for its debut.