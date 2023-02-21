After ‘Soorarai Pottru,’ it’s ‘Love Today’ turn

Renowned director Sudha Kongara is already working on the Hindi remake of "Soorarai Pottru" with Akshay Kumar as the protagonist. Now, another Tamil blockbuster is going to be remade in Bollywood.

"Love Today," starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana as the lead pair, was released in both Tamil and Telugu and emerged as one of the blockbusters of 2022. The latest update is, "Love Today" producer Archana Kalpathi has officially announced that the film will be remade in Hindi in association with Phantom Studios and Srishti Behl Arya. The cast, crew and launch details will be revealed very soon.

"Love Today" has Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Ivana, Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena, and others in significant roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja provided soundtracks for this movie.