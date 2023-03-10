  • Menu
Agilan Movie OTT Streaming Platform and Release date, Satelite Fixed

Highlights

The producers of Jayam Ravi's upcoming movie "Agilan" have officially announced the acquisition of the film's digital and satellite rights. The movie...

The producers of Jayam Ravi's upcoming movie "Agilan" have officially announced the acquisition of the film's digital and satellite rights. The movie is set to release in theaters on March 10, 2023. After its theatrical release, "Agilan" will premiere on the Zee 5 streaming platform for its OTT release and on the Kalaignar TV Tamil channel for its TV premiere. However, the exact dates for these releases have not yet been announced.

Written and directed by N. Kalyana Krishnan, who has previously written screenplays for "Iyarkai" and "Bhooloham," "Agilan" stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tanya Ravichandran, and other notable actors. The film follows the story of a crane operator involved in illegal activities at the harbor. The police eventually catch up with him, and the film explores why he became a working-class don.

