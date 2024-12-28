Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ team drops first single ‘Sawadeeka’

Superstar Ajith Kumar's much-awaited action film Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is creating a buzz ahead of its scheduled worldwide release during Sankranthi 2025. The film, which has already built immense anticipation, unveiled its first single, "Sawadeeka," further raising excitement among fans.

The track, composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, blends lively Mexican beats with the vibrant energy of Tamil folk music, making it an instant hit. The song's infectious rhythm is accentuated by the dynamic vocals of Anthony Daasan and Anirudh, while the catchy lyrics penned by Arivu add to its infectious charm. The music video showcases Ajith Kumar and Trisha, who bring their elegance and effortless dance moves to the forefront, adding an extra layer of flair to the energetic composition. The song is choreographed by Kalyan.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to be a high-budget spectacle. In addition to Ajith Kumar and Trisha, the film also stars Action King Arjun, along with Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Nikhil Nair in pivotal roles. Cinematographer Om Prakash and editor NB Srikanth are among the key members of the technical crew.

Vidaamuyarchi has already piqued the interest of audiences, and with the release of its first single, expectations continue to soar for this upcoming action drama. The film's audio will be released through Sony Music, with Sun TV acquiring the satellite rights and Netflix securing the OTT distribution.