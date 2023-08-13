All set for ‘Raghuvaran B.Tech’ re-release

Tamil star Dhanush is popular in Telugu states. The National Award-winning actor made his straight Telugu debut with the superhit social drama, “SIR,” earlier this year. He will next be joining forces with acclaimed director Shekar Kammula for a high-voltage pan-India thriller. And here’s an exciting update for all the Dhanush fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



Dhanush’s 2014 blockbuster, “Raghuvaran B.Tech,” is all set to hit theatres across the twin Telugu states on August 18. Also starring Amala Paul and Surabhi in lead roles, the film was a huge hit upon its release in Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Velraj, “Raghuvaran B.Tech” had chartbuster soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Noted Telugu producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore released “Raghuvaran B.Tech” in Telugu. Recently, top Tamil star Suriya’s “Surya Son of Krishan” had a grand re-release and went on to become a humongous hit. Let us see whether Dhanush’s “Raghuvaran B.Tech” repeats a similar feat.