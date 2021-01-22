Allu Arjun's Heroine In Thalapathy Vijay's Next?

Dalapathi Vijay is on cloud nine after the success of his latest release "Master" which hit the big screens on Pongal. The actor was overwhelmed after the movie received a tremendous response from the audience. In spite of fifty per cent occupancy rules, the movie has already joined the hundred crores club within four days of its release.

Now the eyes of all the Thalapathy fans are on Vijay's next movie. People are inquisitive about Vijay's 65th movie. We hear that Nelson Dilipkumar will be helming his next movie which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Debates are going on among his fans about who should be the leading lady in his next movie. Besides, fans themselves are trending about a heroine in Vijay's next movie.

As per the buzz on social media, Thalapthy Vijay fans have started a trend on Twitter stating that Pooja Hegde should be the lead actress in his next movie. Pooja is currently busy working in Telugu movies. Fans want Vijay to work with Pooja Hegde who has been delivering hit movies back-to-back. Sources say that the producers have already had one round of discussions with Pooja Hegde who is impressed after hearing the story. If everything goes well, Pooja will romance Vijay in his next movie.

Pooja Hegde will be paired opposite Vijay for the first time. An official announcement in this regard will be made by the team on February 1. The team is likely to announce the name of the leading lady and the title of the movie.