Anna is Back Home: Karthi After Suriya's Discharge From Hospital

Kollywood actor Suriya who was admitted to the hospital after being infected with Coronavirus is recuperating after he got discharged from the hospital.

The actor who self-quarantined is continuing his treatment at home as per doctor's instructions. A few days ago, Tamil actor Suriya had tweeted about his condition stating that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I am down with Coronavirus. I am getting treated by doctors. We must realise that life has not come to normal yet. We must focus on our safety," thus had stated the Kollywood actor.

Now, Suriya's brother Karthi has revealed about his brother's return from hospital. "My brother is back home from the hospital. He is safe. He will quarantine himself at home for a few days. We thank all who prayed for my brother," stated Karthi.

Have a look at Karthi's tweet

Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can't thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) February 11, 2021







Fans got worried after Suriya got admitted to the hospital. Now, his fans have heaved a huge sigh of relief after the actor got discharged from the hospital.

They are all praying for Suriya to recover at the earliest. On the movie front, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru which was released on OTT became a huge success. The movie was well received by the people. Now, we hear that this movie is also in the Oscar's race.

Meanwhile, Suriya's 40th movie was announced recently. The film will be directed by Pandi Raj. Priyanka Mohan will play the female lead opposite Suriya in the Movie. In view of Suriya's virus infection, the production of this movie is likely to get delayed.