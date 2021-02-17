Anti-Modi Tweet Lands Kollywood Actress In Trouble

Kollywood actress Oviya Helen who acted opposite Sandalwood Rocking star Yash in the Kannada movie "Kirathaka" has landed in a soup. The BJP legal wing of Tamil Nadu has lodged a complaint against the actress urging severe action against the actress.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu, a few netizens had created a trend on Twitter with the slogan 'Go back Modi'. Even actress Oviya Helen is said to have tweeted as 'Go back Modi'. In this backdrop, the BJP legal wing had lodged a complaint against her with the cybercrime cell urging the police officers to probe into this and take action. This has been reported on several Tamil web portals.

The tweet was posted through Olivia's official Twitter handle. The BJP has requested the authorities to examine If this was done to instigate and create unrest among public. Tamil Nadu state BJP secretary has made serious allegation against the Kollywood actress stating that Sri Lanka and China have joined hands with Olivia to create law and order problem. He also alleged that some political parties are engaged in activities to spoil peace and harmony in and around Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived at Chennai on Sunday morning at 10.30 am. He participated in a special program organized by the Tamil Nadu government and inaugurated several plans.