Anushka Shetty's Next With Master Actor Vijay

Tamil actor Makkal Selvam Vijay Sethupathi who is known for producing a series of movies will reportedly be working in a movie with Karnataka girl and popular Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty. For the unversed, Anushka hails from coastal Karnataka.

It is known fact that Vijay Sethupathi gives prominence to quality of characters irrespective of the length of his roles. The ensuing movie will be directed by Vijay. Even though Anushka's roots are im Karnataka, she is more popular in Telugu and Tamil. She has become a sought after actress and her star status went up a notch after her performance in Baahubali.

But like we told you before, Anushka has slowed down her pace of accepting new movie offers, of late. It is learnt that she has agreed to work in a movie that will be produced by Ishari Ganesh in which Vijay Sethupathi will be the lead actor. It may be recalled that Anushka had worked in "Thandavam" and "Daivathirumagal" which were directed by Madarasi Pattinam fame, Vijay. This is the first time that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are joining hands to work together.

Currently, director Vijay is busy with the production of "Thalaiva", a biopic about former Tamil Nadu chief minister, Jayalalitha and needless to state, people have a lot of expectations from this movie in which Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is playing the pivotal role.

Anushka has worked in the much awaited movie titled "Nishabdam" after a span of about two years. This movie will be released in many languages.

Vijay Sethupathi had also announced the launch of "Tughlak Darbar" in Telugu. He is also appearing in many roles along with actors Vaishnav Tej and Aamir Khan in the movies "Uppena" and "Lalsingh Chadda.

Vijay Sethupathi's most awaited movie most certainly is Master in which he will be seen as the villain. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as the lead actor in the movie which also stars Malavika Mohanan. Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is expected to hit the screens during Diwali or Pongal.