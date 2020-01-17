Arvind Swami as MGR

On the occasion of the 103rd birth anniversary of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the late M G Ramachandran, the first look of his character played by Aravind Swami in 'Thalaivi' has been unveiled.

The makers of this film feel that it's the right occasion to extend their heartiest tribute to the legend.

Vijay, director of the film says, "As I have said before, it's an honour for me to be getting an opportunity to direct a film like 'Thalaivi.' To delve into the lives of legends, who have shaped Tamil Nadu in a greater way of what it is today is an amazing experience.

But what has been a blend of exciting and challenging process was the casting of artistes to essay these gigantic roles. In particular, after Kangana Ranaut was brought onboard for the character of honourable former Late CM Jayalalitha, we had to consider several artistes for the role of honourable MGR.

Finally, we felt Arvind Swami would befittingly look perfect. Apart from our inputs, he spent sumptuous time and energy in getting to know more deeply about the legend's life."

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh for Vibri Motion Pictures in association with Karma Media & Entertainment, 'Thalaivi' will have its worldwide release on June 26, 2020.