Live
- Role of women trainers in the world of glitz and glamour
- Here is the list of theatrical and OTT releases this week
- National Sponge Cake Day
- 8 signs of heat damaged hair
- The World Wide Web
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Date, History, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie it
- WhatsApp widely rolling out video message feature
- Greener Generation: Environmental education in the New Education Policy
- Investors in wait n watch mode
- No plan to restrict par-boiled rice exports: Union Food Secretary
Just In
Confirmed: Chandoo Mondeti to direct Suriya
After the remarkable success of “Karthikeya 2,” director Chandoo Mondeti is piping up his next ventures. One project involves Naga Chaitanya, with pre-production activities in full swing.
After the remarkable success of “Karthikeya 2,” director Chandoo Mondeti is piping up his next ventures. One project involves Naga Chaitanya, with pre-production activities in full swing. Simultaneously, Chandoo Mondeti has excitedly revealed details about another ambitious undertaking.
In a recent interview, the youthful director divulged plans for an upcoming collaboration with the renowned actor Suriya. The director explained that the film would center around the four Vedas – Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvaveda. This captivating project is set in the socio-fantasy genre, promising a unique cinematic experience.
Acknowledging Suriya’s prior commitments, Chandoo Mondeti affirmed that the film’s production is slated to commence in approximately two years. While more intriguing specifics about the project are yet to be disclosed, this collaboration undoubtedly promises to deliver a noteworthy cinematic creation.