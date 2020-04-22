Denying Corona warrior A Respectful Farewell Hooliganism: Khushbu

We all know that Chennai's New Life Hope hospital chief Dr Simon Hercules passed away after suffering cardiac arrest days after he was diagnosed with having been affected with the deadly coronavirus. However, when his mortal remains were taken for burial, Anna Nagar resident who learned that the doctor had died from covid19 refused to allow his burial and also protested against the same.

This created a furore with politicians cutting across party lines fuming at the denizens for their indifference. The police also said any such incidents in future will be dealth with stringently.

Social media was filled with condolences for the departed soul while angry messages too were directed at Anna Nagar residents.

While several Kollywood celebrities too came out in support of the burial, yesteryear actress Khushbu too condemned the act in the strongest of terms.

She took to her Twitter handle to express her anguish. In a message posted on her Twitter timeline, Khushbu asked thus, What are we making of ourselves? A man who gave up his life to save many of our fellow beings,was denied a respectful farewell by a bunch of illiterates or goons or hooligans,call whatever you want to. We must be ashamed of ourselves that we still live in this kind of society.