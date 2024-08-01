Did Vijay Sethupathi Really Skip His Salary for 'Maharaja'?

Vijay Sethupathi has once again proven his acting prowess with the movie 'Maharaja,' directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. This action thriller, which captivated audiences with its engaging screenplay, has grossed over Rs. 100 crores, showcasing its commercial success. Sethupathi's performance stands as the cornerstone of the film, earning widespread acclaim.

'Maharaja,' helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan, features a gripping narrative filled with unexpected twists. Swaminathan's direction and screenplay have been pivotal in keeping the audience hooked throughout the film. The story progresses with a perfect blend of action and suspense, making it an exciting watch.

Despite having a modest budget of Rs. 20 crores, 'Maharaja' exceeded expectations at the box office. Reports reveal that Vijay Sethupathi chose to forgo his remuneration to avoid surpassing the budget, instead opting for a share in the film's profits. This decision paid off handsomely, as the film's success ensured substantial returns. Notably, 'Maharaja' marks Sethupathi's 50th film as a hero, adding a special significance to this milestone.

'Maharaja' released in theatres on June 14, achieving remarkable success in both Tamil and Telugu markets. The film's positive word-of-mouth helped it amass approximately Rs. 110 crores worldwide. Sethupathi's active involvement in promotions, especially for the Telugu version, significantly contributed to its impressive box office performance.

The movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Anurag Kashyap, Mamata Mohandas, Nataraj, and Abhirami Aruldas, who delivered impactful performances. Ajneesh Loknath's powerful background score, combined with Dinesh Purushottaman's captivating cinematography and Philoman Raj's precise editing, enhanced the film's overall appeal.

'Maharaja' continues to receive a tremendous response on OTT platforms. Streaming on Netflix since July 12, the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. It has garnered high viewership and positive reviews from netizens, further cementing its success.