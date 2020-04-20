For Vijay's Master Actress Malavika Mohanan, It's All In The Genes

Kollywood: We all know that Malavika Mohanan is looking forward to her next movie titled Master. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame and also created a lot of hype even before its release with its first look posters. The movie stars Ilayathalapathy Vijay in lead role while Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist. Malavika Mohanan plays the leading lady in the movie.

Master is one of the most awaited movies and it should have hit theatres by now but was out off due to the lockdown. All the actors are finding their own ways to keep themselves occupied and amused during this humanitarian crisis.

Malavika, the Master actress, has taken the opportunity to display her hidden talent during this period. She posted a few pictures of African jungle animals that were shot by her during her trip to Tanzania. And guess what? They are amazing. One look at the pictures and it's easy to guess that she has the aptitude for it. She has clicked pictures like a pro.

People attribute this talent of hers to her cinematographer father KU Mohanan. We wonder if the actress feels this is her true calling. Who knows she might go behind camera someday, after all, she seems to have got her love for a lens in the genes itself!

Meanwhile, the post-production work of Master is going on in full swing and the makers are waiting for the lockdown to end so they could release the movie in theatres at an appropriate time when the malls and theatres are full again.

Stay tuned for updates.