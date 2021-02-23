Guess How Much Netflix Paid For Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram Digital Rights

While all the famous actors and producers are releasing their movies in theatres after the houses started to work in full swing, Kollywood actor Dhanush has sold his new movie to an OTT player. Dhanush's movie "Jagame Thandhiram" will be released directly on OTT instead of theatres, that too on Netflix, which is one of the most popular platforms!

Talented director Karthik Subbaraju has directed this movie which is touted to be an action comedy. Dhanush, Ishwarya Lakshmi, and some foreign actors have worked in this movie. The digital rights have been bought by Netflix for a huge sum, we hear. "Jagame Thandhiram" has created a record as the movie has been sold to OTT for a whopping sum. We hear that the movie has fetched the filmmakers 55 crores, thanks to Netflix which expressed interest in buying the OTT rights.

None of the Tamil movies have received such a big amount so far from any OTT. Suriya's movie "Soorarai Pottru", which was directly released via Amazon prime video was sold for 42 crores. Vijay starrer 'Master' which was sold to Amazon Prime one month after the movie got released in theatres was sold for 40 crores. It was said that the movie "Robo 2" was given 50 crores.

Netflix has released the trailer of "Jagame Thandhiram' while announcing that the movie would get released on Netflix soon. The movie is produced by S. Shashi Kanth, Chakravarthi, and Ramachandra. Dhanush would be working in a Hollywood movie after 'Jagame Thandhiram' and that will also be released via OTT. The Hollywood flick will be directed by the director of "Avengers" fame. Chris Rogers of "Captain America" fame will be seen in the movie. Dhanush will also be seen in a Bollywood movie "Atharangire", after which he will appear in 'Aayirattil Oruvan 2", "Karnan" , "Ninje Marapaathile" and "Naane Oruven."