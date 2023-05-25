Live
- 2018 Rakbar Khan lynching: Four get seven-year RI, one acquitted
- Hyderabad: Spend at least Rs 500 for Rs 2000 note in Begumpet
- OpenAI closes $175 mn fund to empower other AI startups: Report
- Naresh's Ex-Wife Files Petition to Stop 'Malli Pelli' Release
- Hyderabad: Tension grips at Indira park after Yadava community leaders tried to siege Gandhi Bhavan
- Netflix password sharing to end soon; Find details
- HBD Karthi: The Intro Video Of His Next Movie ‘Japan’ Is Out
- Andhra Pradesh: Private bus overturns in Madanapalle, 30 injured
- YS Avinash Reddy mother's health bulletin released, condition stable
- PM Modi Took A Swipe At The Opposition Parties For Boycotting New Parliament Opening
HBD Karthi: The Intro Video Of His Next Movie ‘Japan’ Is Out
- Karthi is celebrating his 46th birthday today!
- The intro video of his Japan movie is unveiled and showcased him in a unique appeal!
Kollywood’s ace actor Karthi is celebrating his 46th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, he is receiving birthday wishes from all his fans and co-actors. Well, the makers of his next movie ‘Japan’ also treated Karthi fans by unveiling the intro teaser of his hilarious entertainer. Just like the title, even the teaser is also unique showcasing Karthi in a complete different appeal.
Well, the Tamil intro is unveiled by Silambarasan while Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda released the Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu teasers respectively.
Along with the makers, even Karthi also shared the ‘Intro Video’ and thanked all his fans for wishing him on this special occasion…
Along with sharing the Japan movie poster, he also wrote, “Taking a bow with heartfelt gratitude for all the love from you guys #Japan Intro - https://bit.ly/Japan_Intro #Sunil @Dir_Rajumurugan @dop_ravivarman @gvprakash @philoedit @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic #JapanMovie #JapanFromDiwali”.
The poster showcased him in a unique appeal sporting in a complete golden attire with a gold shirt, matching heavy neckpieces, guns and even teeth!
The intro video is also awesome and makes us get confused as a few say he is a hero, some say he is a comedian and others tag him as an antagonist. So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the reason behind their assumptions.
In his earlier interview, Karthi said, “If you have read Rajumuruagan’s writing like his magazine series Vattiyum Mudhalum, you would know what kind of a person he is. We saw a bit of that side in Joker. With Japan, he is in a different zone. It’s a crime thriller, and the very idea of such a genre from him was pretty exciting. I should say I forced myself into the project (laughs). We are pushing the boundaries with this one.”
Japan movie is being directed by Raju Murugan and produced by Dream Warriors Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Anu Emmanuel, Vijay Milton, and Sunil. Being a Pan-Indian release, the movie will also hit the theatres in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages apart from Tamil.
Japan will hit the theatres on the occasion of the Diwali festival this year…