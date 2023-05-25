HBD Karthi: The Intro Video Of His Next Movie ‘Japan’ Is Out

Kollywood’s ace actor Karthi is celebrating his 46th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, he is receiving birthday wishes from all his fans and co-actors. Well, the makers of his next movie ‘Japan’ also treated Karthi fans by unveiling the intro teaser of his hilarious entertainer. Just like the title, even the teaser is also unique showcasing Karthi in a complete different appeal.



Well, the Tamil intro is unveiled by Silambarasan while Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda released the Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu teasers respectively.

Along with the makers, even Karthi also shared the ‘Intro Video’ and thanked all his fans for wishing him on this special occasion…

Along with sharing the Japan movie poster, he also wrote, “Taking a bow with heartfelt gratitude for all the love from you guys #Japan Intro - https://bit.ly/Japan_Intro #Sunil @Dir_Rajumurugan @dop_ravivarman @gvprakash @philoedit @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic #JapanMovie #JapanFromDiwali”.

The poster showcased him in a unique appeal sporting in a complete golden attire with a gold shirt, matching heavy neckpieces, guns and even teeth!

The intro video is also awesome and makes us get confused as a few say he is a hero, some say he is a comedian and others tag him as an antagonist. So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the reason behind their assumptions.

In his earlier interview, Karthi said, “If you have read Rajumuruagan’s writing like his magazine series Vattiyum Mudhalum, you would know what kind of a person he is. We saw a bit of that side in Joker. With Japan, he is in a different zone. It’s a crime thriller, and the very idea of such a genre from him was pretty exciting. I should say I forced myself into the project (laughs). We are pushing the boundaries with this one.”

Japan movie is being directed by Raju Murugan and produced by Dream Warriors Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Anu Emmanuel, Vijay Milton, and Sunil. Being a Pan-Indian release, the movie will also hit the theatres in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages apart from Tamil.

Japan will hit the theatres on the occasion of the Diwali festival this year…