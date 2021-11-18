HBD Nayanthara: Vignesh Shivan, Samantha And Others Wished This Ace Kollywood Actress With Lovely Posts

Kollywood's ace actress Nayanthara turned a year older today and is celebrating her 37th birthday! On this special occasion, her fiancé and director Vignesh Shivan shared the first look poster of her upcoming movie 'Connect' and also wished her with a lovely post. Even Samantha also wished Nayan with a wonderful post and shared the pics of her birthday party! Vignesh organized a special and surprise birthday party at midnight for his lady love in the presence of the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal movie team.



Samantha

Well, as it is all known that Vignesh Shivan surprised his lady love Nayanthara with a surprise party at midnight, Samantha who is the part of the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal movie was also present at the party. She shared a couple of pics from the gala night and wished Nayanthara jotting down, "She saw

She dared

She dreamed

She performed and

she conquered !!

Happy birthday Nayan

#happybirthdaynayanthara #queen

#kaathuvaakularendukaadhal".

In the first pic, Nayanthara and Samantha looked awesome hugging each other with much love. Coming to the second one, Nayan is seen cutting the yummy birthday cake and along with Vignesh even Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi were present in the pic.

Vignesh Shivan thanked Samantha for her lovely post and thanked her with a sweet Twitter post…

Kaathuvaakula sooo much sweetness ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ ;) Thank you @Samanthaprabhu2 Sam Ji 😊😊☺️☺️😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/VkJZbeZJNl — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 18, 2021

He wrote, "Kaathuvaakula sooo much sweetness Thank you @Samanthaprabhu2 Sam Ji".

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan showered all his love on his dear one Nayanthara with an awesome post… Take a look!

Happy birthday Kanmani Thangamey my ellamey 😘😘🥰😍😍😍😍☺️☺️☺️😊😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 Stay blessed and be the same unique , beautiful , powerful , strong person that u r , forever 😘🥰🥰 Cheers To a life filled with only success & happy moments 😘☺️🥰 Godbless you #HBDNayanthara pic.twitter.com/3z4zFZ7ZAK — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 17, 2021

He shared a new poster from the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal movie and wished Nayan jotting down, "Happy birthday Kanmani Thangamey my ellamey. Stay blessed and be the same unique , beautiful , powerful , strong person that u r , forever. Cheers To a life filled with only success & happy moments. Godbless you #HBDNayanthara".

Nayan looked classy in this poster wearing a plain blue saree. She teamed it with a contrast yellow blouse and looked happy with a winsome smile!

Well, on this special day, Vignesh Shivan also shared the first look poster of Nayanthara's next movie 'Connect' and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Always Proud to be #connected with U #Nayanthara 😘😇 Happy Working with this excellent film maker @Ashwin_saravana 🥰😇 Signing the legendary @AnupamPKher sir with our Own legend #Sathyaraj sir for this project makes @Rowdy_Pictures feel more blessed & successful 😇☺️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hayIvniXBy — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 18, 2021

The first look poster is so interesting… Nayanthara is seen in an intense look touching the 'Cross' symbol on the wall. She sported in a classy avatar wearing a gown and is seen holding a bottle. Even the plain background of the wall with an interesting wall hanging made the poster worth watching.

Sharing this poster, Vignesh wrote, "Always Proud to be #connected with U #Nayanthara. Happy Working with this excellent film maker @Ashwin_saravana. Signing the legendary @AnupamPKher sir with our Own legend #Sathyaraj sir for this project makes @Rowdy_Pictures feel more blessed & successful".

Well, the 'Connect' movie is being directed by Ashwin Kumar of Maya and Game Over fame. It has Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher in the important roles along with Nayanthara. This horror thriller movie is being produced by Vignesh Shivan under his home banner Rowdy Pictures while Prithvi Chandrasekar will tune the songs for this movie.

Happy Birthday Nayanthara… Stay happy and do entertain us with your amazing screen presence!