Here Is The Teaser Of 'Thalaivar MGR' From 'Thalaivi'…

We have just seen the posters of Aravind Swamy as MGR… He just befitted in the role of MGR and made us remember the great leader of Tamil Nadu once again.

As you all know that, the biopic of Tamil Nadu's then Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa is on cards, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of this great actress and leader. She best fits the bill as she has both fame and glam too. We need to wait and watch how Kangana steals the hearts with her acting.

The latest update of this movie is, a few hours ago the makers have released the first look poster of Aravind Swamy who is playing the role of great leader MGR in this movie.

Now, the makers have unveiled a small teaser of MGR from the movie… Have a look!

Aravind Swamy looks handsome and just mimicked MGR with his ace acting skills. He was seen shaking his leg for a song in this teaser and just mesmerized us by reel transmigration into MGR's role.



'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.