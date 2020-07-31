Ilaiyaraaja complains against Prasad Studio

Ilaiyaraja, the 'Maestro of Madras', who has a record 1000 films to his name for which he has scored music in a span of over four decades is now embroiled in an ugly dispute with Prasad Studio.

He has complained to the city Police Commissioner against its owner Sai Prasad for having damaged some of his notes and musical property in the studio which was specially allotted to the master music director by L V Prasad, the founder of the Studio.

There is an ongoing dispute between the two parties for some time now regarding the ownership of the studio in which Ilaiyaraja had scored music for over 6000 songs over 42 years. The case has been pending in the city civil courts now.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the iconic composer has decided to come up with his own recording studio called Raja Studios which is likely to commence from September.