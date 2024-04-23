Is Sreeleela set to star opposite Ajith in 'Good Bad Ugly'?

Sreeleela had a meteoric rise after the success of ‘Dhamaka’. She was flooded with offers and became a top contender for leading roles. However, her recent films, excluding ‘Bhagwant Kesari’, haven't performed well at the box office. This string of flops has put the brakes on her promising career.

Recognising the need for a change, Sreeleela is reportedly being more selective with her scripts. Industry buzz suggests she might have landed a golden opportunity in the upcoming movie ‘Good Bad Ugly’. This film boasts a star-studded cast, including the renowned South Indian actor Ajith, and is helmed by a respected director.



Reports claim Sreeleela was impressed by the story and has agreed to participate in the project. If this news is confirmed, it could be a game-changer for her career, opening doors to more prominent roles and solidifying her place in the industry.



While there's no official confirmation about Srileela's involvement in ‘Good Bad Ugly’, film analysts believe that starring opposite a big name like Ajith would be a massive boost for her. It would not only enhance her credibility but also attract the attention of a wider audience.



Sreeleela’s latest release, ‘Guntur Kaaram’, failed to impress critics and audiences alike. Her only upcoming Telugu project is ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, but filming is on hold until after the upcoming elections. This lack of projects underscores the importance of landing a role in ‘Good Bad Ugly’ - it could be the turning point she desperately needs.

