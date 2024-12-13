Top Different Industry Trends of 2024 and What to Expect in 2025

Technology has become the foundation of modern industries, driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and increasing accessibility across various sectors. It plays a crucial role in adapting to evolving consumer needs, streamlining operations, and uncovering new growth opportunities. For instance, in the retail sector, AI and machine learning are enabling personalised shopping experiences, optimising inventory management, and facilitating seamless omnichannel interactions. Similarly, Faith Tech is transforming spiritual practices by offering digital tools for virtual worship, faith-based content, and platforms that foster community building. In the BFSI sector, technology is redefining financial services through the adoption of digital banking, blockchain, and AI-driven fraud detection, all while promoting inclusivity and security. Meanwhile, EdTech is reshaping education by introducing interactive virtual classrooms, AI-powered learning resources, and adaptive content delivery, thereby making education more accessible to everyone.

These breakthroughs highlight technology's transformational capacity to reshape sectors, improve user experiences, and address global concerns. As industries adapt, technology remains critical to unlock new opportunities and foster long-term prosperity.

The following sectors, including Tech, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Insurance, Astrotech, and Education, have embraced AI, automation, and sustainability, and their predictions for technology advancements in 2025.

Varun Tangri, CEO & Founder, QueueBuster said, “In 2024, businesses navigated an ever-evolving retail landscape, embracing automation, faster checkouts, and smarter operations to meet rising consumer expectations. QueueBuster empowers entrepreneurs and organisations with cutting-edge retail technology that streamlines operations and enhances customer experiences. This year also marked a pivotal shift as POS technology extended beyond the private sector, gaining adoption in the public sector and even religious organizations. Transparency, convenience, and operational efficiency are no longer confined to traditional retail but are redefining processes in diverse spaces.

Looking ahead to 2025, we anticipate the rise of trends like invisible or contactless checkouts, hyper-personalised shopping journeys, and gamified loyalty programs, alongside an increasing focus on sustainability. At QueueBuster, we are committed to delivering scalable and sustainable solutions that not only support businesses in this dynamic environment but also elevate the customer experience to new heights.

Siddhant Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, VdoCipher, stated, “In 2025, AI is expected to play a big role by making videos smarter with features like auto-captions, real-time language translation, and personalised content, helping reach more people worldwide. However, video piracy remains a major challenge, especially through platforms like Telegram. Advanced tools like secure streaming, Multi DRM and dynamic watermarking are essential to protecting creators’ content.

Meanwhile, video usage is booming in India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Affordable smartphones, better internet, and regional content drive video consumption in these areas, creating huge opportunities. At VdoCipher, we’re focused on delivering secure and accessible video solutions to match these trends

Rishabh Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Credgenics, said, “In 2024, India’s BFSI sector demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience, fueled by fintech innovation and digital integration. Fintechs captured over 52% of the personal loan market, boosting financial inclusion in underserved regions, including Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and APIs, these firms delivered user-centric solutions while partnering with traditional banks to expand financial access. However, rapid expansion brought challenges in managing asset quality in high-risk segments, underscoring the urgency of robust risk management strategies.

Looking ahead to 2025, fintechs are set to diversify into agriculture finance, MSME lending, and green finance, supported by initiatives like Agri Stack. Enhanced Digital Public Infrastructure and open banking frameworks promise tailored services and greater competition, shaping India’s digital finance landscape.

“In 2024, the astrotech industry experienced transformative growth, blending ancient wisdom with advanced AI technologies to create hyper-personalised, accessible astrology solutions. This convergence has heightened global interest in spiritual wellness, with platforms like Astroyogi witnessing a surge in demand for real-time consultations and predictive insights, particularly on mobile platforms. Data-driven insights and ethical practices have emerged as critical differentiators, fostering trust and driving industry growth.

Looking to 2025, the focus will be on global scalability and leveraging AI for greater predictive accuracy while preserving the human touch in a tech-driven environment. Astroyogi remains dedicated to leading this evolution, combining innovation with authenticity to empower individuals worldwide and redefine the astrotech space,” said Meena Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Astroyogi.

Daljeet Sandhu, CEO of Daltin AI Portal, stated, “The year 2024 has been a pivotal year for the study abroad sector, driven by shifting global trends and evolving student priorities. Sustainability, digital tools for personalised guidance, and emerging non-traditional destinations have reshaped international education. Students increasingly seek interdisciplinary programs aligned with global challenges like climate action, healthcare innovation, and tech-driven solutions.

Looking to 2025, the sector must address challenges such as fluctuating visa policies and rising education costs while capitalising on hybrid learning models and robust cross-border partnerships. Students are prioritising value-driven education that offers strong career outcomes and rich cultural experiences.”

“2024 has been a year of significant innovation for NBFCs, driven by the increasing adoption of technology to enhance customer access and operational efficiency. From leveraging AI and machine learning for risk assessment to introducing hyper-personalised financial products, NBFCs have successfully bridged gaps in financial inclusion while addressing evolving consumer needs.

As we look ahead to 2025, the focus will shift toward deeper integration of digital financing ecosystems, enhanced fraud prevention mechanisms, and the adoption of sustainable financing models. The fintech sector, with its continued momentum, will play a vital role in shaping these trends through collaborations with NBFCs, enabling seamless customer experiences and ensuring robust compliance with emerging regulations,” said Sameer Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Revfin.