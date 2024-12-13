Live
- Allu Arjun Seeks Lunch Motion; Court Hearing Scheduled for 2 PM Today
- Vijayawada hosts Swarnandhra Vision-2047 Program to foster development in AP
- World Bank okays loan for new project to boost earnings of UP farmers
- Zomato gets GST tax demand notice of Rs 803 crore
- Atul Subhash suicide: No arrests made yet, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner
- Indian agrochemicals sector to see 7-9 pc growth next fiscal: Report
- SC refers to CJI Cong leader’s petition for verification of EVMs used in Haryana polls
- To become the youngest world champion is truly a great feat: Gill congratulates Gukesh
- Case Filed Against Allu Arjun Under Four Sections
- Remembering A Visionary Leader.
Just In
Allu Arjun Arrested in Shocking Sandhya Theater Incident! Here’s What Happened
Icon star Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theater during the Pushpa 2 release. Find out the shocking details of the case, his reaction, and the support he’s offering to the victim’s family.
Chikkadpalli police have arrested icon star Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theater incident. He is being shifted to the Chikkadpalli police station. It is known that a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theater on the 4th during the release of the movie Pushpa 2.
A woman named Revathi tragically died in the stampede. The Chikkadpalli police have registered a case regarding the incident and have named Allu Arjun as an accused. However, Allu Arjun has already filed a petition to quash the case against him.
The sudden arrest of Allu Arjun has shocked both the film fraternity and his fans.
Allu Arjun had previously expressed his condolences for the death of the woman in the Sandhya Theater incident. He assured the family of the deceased that he would support them in every possible way.
Allu Arjun said he is deeply shocked by the incident at Sandhya Theater and that he will provide Rs. 25 lakhs to Revathi's family as support.
Our team is also ready to offer any other assistance. I will help them in every way I can, and I will personally meet Revathi's family soon," Bunny assured in a video released on Twitter.