  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Allu Arjun Arrested in Shocking Sandhya Theater Incident! Here’s What Happened

Allu Arjun Arrested in Shocking Sandhya Theater Incident! Here’s What Happened
x

Allu Arjun Arrested in Shocking Sandhya Theater Incident! Here’s What Happened

Highlights

Icon star Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theater during the Pushpa 2 release. Find out the shocking details of the case, his reaction, and the support he’s offering to the victim’s family.

Chikkadpalli police have arrested icon star Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theater incident. He is being shifted to the Chikkadpalli police station. It is known that a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theater on the 4th during the release of the movie Pushpa 2.

A woman named Revathi tragically died in the stampede. The Chikkadpalli police have registered a case regarding the incident and have named Allu Arjun as an accused. However, Allu Arjun has already filed a petition to quash the case against him.

The sudden arrest of Allu Arjun has shocked both the film fraternity and his fans.

Allu Arjun had previously expressed his condolences for the death of the woman in the Sandhya Theater incident. He assured the family of the deceased that he would support them in every possible way.

Allu Arjun said he is deeply shocked by the incident at Sandhya Theater and that he will provide Rs. 25 lakhs to Revathi's family as support.

Our team is also ready to offer any other assistance. I will help them in every way I can, and I will personally meet Revathi's family soon," Bunny assured in a video released on Twitter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick