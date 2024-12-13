Allu Arjun Arrested in Shocking Sandhya Theater Incident! Here’s What Happened

Chikkadpalli police have arrested icon star Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theater incident. He is being shifted to the Chikkadpalli police station. It is known that a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theater on the 4th during the release of the movie Pushpa 2.

A woman named Revathi tragically died in the stampede. The Chikkadpalli police have registered a case regarding the incident and have named Allu Arjun as an accused. However, Allu Arjun has already filed a petition to quash the case against him.

The sudden arrest of Allu Arjun has shocked both the film fraternity and his fans.

Allu Arjun had previously expressed his condolences for the death of the woman in the Sandhya Theater incident. He assured the family of the deceased that he would support them in every possible way.

Allu Arjun said he is deeply shocked by the incident at Sandhya Theater and that he will provide Rs. 25 lakhs to Revathi's family as support.

Our team is also ready to offer any other assistance. I will help them in every way I can, and I will personally meet Revathi's family soon," Bunny assured in a video released on Twitter.