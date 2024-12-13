Allu Arjun Arrested in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Tollywood Icon Star Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The incident reportedly occurred during a fan gathering at the popular theatre, which resulted in chaos and injuries.

According to police reports, the stampede was triggered by a large crowd that had assembled to celebrate the actor’s recent success. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that the event was not managed properly, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Authorities are currently investigating Allu Arjun's role in the event's organization. Further details regarding the case and the charges against the actor are awaited.

Fans of the actor are shocked by the news, with many expressing their support on social media while others await clarity on the situation. Updates on this case are expected soon.



