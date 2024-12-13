Live
- Film actor Mohan Babu knocks High Court doors. Requests for anticipatory bail
- Allu Arjun Seeks Lunch Motion; Court Hearing Scheduled for 2 PM Today
- Vijayawada hosts Swarnandhra Vision-2047 Program to foster development in AP
- World Bank okays loan for new project to boost earnings of UP farmers
- Zomato gets GST tax demand notice of Rs 803 crore
- Atul Subhash suicide: No arrests made yet, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner
- Indian agrochemicals sector to see 7-9 pc growth next fiscal: Report
- SC refers to CJI Cong leader’s petition for verification of EVMs used in Haryana polls
- To become the youngest world champion is truly a great feat: Gill congratulates Gukesh
- Case Filed Against Allu Arjun Under Four Sections
Just In
Allu Arjun Arrested in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
Tollywood Icon Star Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case
Tollywood Icon Star Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The incident reportedly occurred during a fan gathering at the popular theatre, which resulted in chaos and injuries.
According to police reports, the stampede was triggered by a large crowd that had assembled to celebrate the actor’s recent success. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that the event was not managed properly, leading to the unfortunate incident.
Authorities are currently investigating Allu Arjun's role in the event's organization. Further details regarding the case and the charges against the actor are awaited.
Fans of the actor are shocked by the news, with many expressing their support on social media while others await clarity on the situation. Updates on this case are expected soon.