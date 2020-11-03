Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Movie Launch Date: Details Inside

Kollywood actor and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan are in the news again. The actor, who is working in the Shankar directorial 'Indian -2' after 'Vishwaroopam-2' has another movie in hand which will be directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj of Kaithi fame.

We hear that this movie will be launched on the actor's 66th birthday which happens to be on November 7. The team has planned to release the first look on the occasion of his birthday. With this, the actor will be completing 232 movies in his film career. Anirudh Ravichandran will be composing the music for this movie. As per present reports, the movie will be a political thriller. Lokesh Kanakaraj is currently on the verge of completing Vijay starrer "Master' which is in its post production stage, will be taking up the Kamal Haasan movie after its completion. On the other hand, the production of 'Indian-2' which is being directed by Shankar is in progress. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are in the female lead roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, political circles are abuzz with speculation surrounding Kamal's entry into active politics after Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth hinted at quitting politics citing health reasons.

It now remains to be seen what will Kamal Haasan's stand will be. Stay tuned for updated.