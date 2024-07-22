Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Nears Rs 100 Crore Club Despite Mixed Reviews

Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated sequel, ‘Indian 2’ (also known as Bharateeyudu 2), has seen a welcome surge in collections at the box office. After a slight dip in takings over the weekdays, the film witnessed a significant increase on its second Saturday, bringing much relief to the producers.

Trade reports indicate that Indian 2 raked in a respectable Rs 2 crore on its ninth day in Indian theaters. While this surpasses the collections of days 7 and 8 (Rs 1.95 crore and Rs 1.3 crore respectively), it still falls short of the Rs 3.3 crore earned on day 6.

However, the overall picture remains positive. The film's nine-day domestic total has climbed to a commendable Rs 73.70 crore net, putting it firmly on track for the coveted Rs 100 crore club within India.

Indian 2's initial release on July 12th met with mixed reviews, impacting its initial box office performance. Nevertheless, the weekend bump suggests a renewed interest from audiences. Looking at the breakdown, the first week saw collections of Rs 70.4 crore. Tamil Nadu led the pack with Rs 48.7 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 16.3 crore and Hindi at Rs 5.4 crore. Interestingly, the ninth-day collections showcase a shift, with all languages contributing to the Rs 2 crore total.

Globally, estimates suggest that Indian 2 has reached a cumulative total of approximately Rs150 crore in its nine days on the big screen.

Despite the mixed reviews, lead actor Kamal Haasan delivered his trademark powerful performance. The film also benefited from a strong supporting cast, with Siddharth standing out in a role deemed superior to his previous work. While Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar had limited screen time, their impactful dialogues left a lasting impression.

Recently, the makers took the step of trimming 12 minutes from the film's runtime, potentially contributing to a more engaging viewing experience for audiences.